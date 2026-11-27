MUMBAI: Food and beverage companies have welcomed the enhanced scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on food and beverage products being sold in the country but are also seeking clarity from the regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), around ingredients, specifications and labelling of products.

“The scrutiny is well placed, but sometimes the products are being seized even for mislabelling, and then that leads to the impression that it is unsafe, which is inaccurate,” Angshu Mallick, Executive Deputy Chairman, AWL Agri Business, told The Financial Standard.

According to Mallick, unless the products are found to have harmful ingredients, the findings should not be made public as they lead to damage to the brand.

AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, sells staples, edible oil and ready-to-cook products under its brand Fortune. The company was penalised in August by FSSAI for selling fortified sunflower oil that had Vitamin D and Vitamin A levels below the prescribed range.

“We follow all the international protocols for safety, but sometimes even if there is a human error and the levels are minut ly below the prescribed standards, the penalty is imposed,” said Mallick.