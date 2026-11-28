NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining the proposed Rs 28,000-crore transaction between Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes to ensure that the rights of minority shareholders are protected, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

“Sebi takes minority shareholder rights very seriously. We are looking into the Tata-APL deal. Investor protection is very important,” Pandey said on the sidelines of the 17th ASSOCHAM Capital Market Conference in New Delhi.

The regulatory scrutiny comes amid growing concerns among minority investors over the complex deal structure, financing arrangements, asset valuation and the potential impact of the acquisition on APL Apollo’s balance sheet.

Under the proposed arrangement, APL Apollo Tubes will acquire Tata Steel’s tubes business for Rs 11,700 crore and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors for Rs 16,300 crore, taking the total transaction value to Rs 28,000 crore.

The acquisition will largely be funded through debt, raising concerns among minority shareholders about a sharp increase in the company’s leverage, higher interest and refinancing costs, and the possibility of future equity dilution to meet its financial obligations. Investors have also sought clarity on whether they will be offered adequate and equitable exit opportunities.