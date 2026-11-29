NEW DELHI: Bisleri International has sought a review by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of conflicting test results for a batch of packaged drinking water from its West Bengal facility, after the regulator sanctioned prosecution against the company over coliform bacteria.

The company said on Saturday that while the primary and referral laboratories had detected coliform bacteria in samples from Batch PB201, two separate independent tests at FSSAI-recognised laboratories found that the samples met prescribed standards for coliform bacteria and other applicable food safety requirements.

Bisleri said the variation in findings warranted a thorough examination of the sampling process, testing methodology and laboratory results. It has asked the regulator to review the matter and examine factors that may have contributed to the differing results.

The FSSAI had prohibited the sale of the batch on August 12, 2026, after samples from its Jalpaiguri facility were declared unsafe. It subsequently sanctioned prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Bisleri said it had recalled the batch and would cooperate with the regulator. This is the second prosecution approved against the company this week.