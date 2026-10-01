Productive discussion with USTR Greer on early conclusion of trade deal: Piyush Goyal

WASHINGTON: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had a "productive discussion" with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim trade agreement between India and the US.

Goyal met Greer on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G-20 Trade Ministers' meeting in Milwaukee.

The meeting came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation to review progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

"Had a productive discussion with USTR Greer towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," Goyal said in a post on X.