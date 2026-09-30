Modi, Trump hold first call since Russia and Iran sanctions law as trade talks continue

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to maintain close engagement to advance the India-US strategic partnership in their first conversation since the passage of the Russia sanctions legislation in the United States.

The call came amid rising trade tensions following the US enactment of the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' (SRIA), which allows US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India and China. In its reaction, New Delhi had said that it will take all necessary steps to protect its economic interests and ensure energy security for the nation.

The conversation also follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US from September 23 to 25, during which he held bilateral talks with Trump.

It is learnt that PM Modi raised all key issues, including New Delhi’s concerns over the move to impose tariff on countries buying Russian oil.

During the telephone conversation, Modi and Trump reviewed cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies, an official release said.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the release said.

The two leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership" and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation, the statement said.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed efforts to promote global peace and security and agreed to remain in touch.