Goyal to visit US for G20 Trade Ministers' meet, hold trade pact talks with Greer

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US from September 29 to October 5 to attend a G20 meeting in Milwaukee and hold discussions with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on advancing talks for the bilateral trade agreement, an official statement said on Monday.

He will participate in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 30 and October 1, at the invitation of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

"Goyal will also engage bilaterally with his counterpart from the United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement of 7 February 2026," the commerce ministry said.

The minister will visit the US from September 29 to October 5, 2026.

It added that the G20 meeting will bring together trade ministers of the member countries of the grouping.

"India will engage constructively with all G20 members and work towards a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core, while ensuring adequate policy space for developing countries," it said.

On the sidelines, Goyal will also hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

In Milwaukee and Chicago, minister Goyal will meet chief executives of leading American companies in manufacturing, consumer goods, agri-business, retail and technology, and participate in roundtables with businesses, startups and innovative companies.

He will highlight the opportunities India offers as a manufacturing and investment destination and invite American companies to deepen their partnerships with Indian enterprises.

"The visit is expected to further strengthen the trade and investment partnership between India and the United States and deepen India's engagement with its G20 partners," it added.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency.

The members include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, the UK, and the EU.

US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Summit on December 14-15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida.

Goyal's visit to the US is important as President Trump, on September 18, signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.