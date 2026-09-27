Foreign Secretary meets US lawmakers, talks Russia sanctions law, energy security

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Rep Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Discussions covered the entire gamut of India-US relations, including the recently enacted SRIA legislation and the future trajectory of the relationship," Jaiswal said.

"They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation," he added.

US President Donald Trump recently signed into law the 'Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

In its reaction, New Delhi had said that it will take all necessary steps to protect its economic interests and ensure energy security for the nation.

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised India’s “interests and concerns” over the legislation during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23.