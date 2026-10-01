PV sales up 22 per cent to 4.6 lakh units in September, OEMs expect momentum to continue

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales are estimated to have risen around 22 per cent year-on-year to 4.6 lakh units in September 2026, from 3.78 lakh units in the same month last year.
The sharp growth was driven by a low base, as sales in September 2025 remained subdued until September 22 due to the implementation of GST 2.0. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) expect the momentum to continue, albeit at a slower pace, in the coming festive season.
The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) - sold 236,013 vehicles in September 2026, up 24.4 per cent from 189,665 units a year earlier.
Domestic PV sales jumped 37 per cent to 181,838 units, compared with 132,820 units in September 2025. In Q2FY27, domestic sales stood at 565,453 units, the highest-ever for any quarter in the history of Maruti Suzuki.
“The reason (for strong sales) is very simple. The ramp up is going on for our new plant which has been commissioned and we can increase our supplies resulting in increasing the number of wholesales,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL.
Banerjee added, “In case of 18 per cent GST, vehicle sales growth in the industry is estimated to be around 29 per cent. However, Maruti has grown by 35 per cent in H1. And if we talk about 40 per cent GST, it is expected that the industry will be around 20 per cent growth."
"I am talking about the 40 per cent GST vehicles which are SUVs and MPVs, Maruti's growth has been 33 per cent. The growth helped MSIL to gain the highest market share among all OEMs in Q2 as well as in the H1 of FY27," he added.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever total monthly sales of 77,916 units, including exports, in September 2026, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year. Domestic sales surged 10.9 per cent to 57,166 units, while exports rose 10.4 per cent to 20,750 units.
“Going ahead, we are expecting sustained customer enthusiasm during the festive season, also supported by the opening of bookings for the Hyundai BAYON, our upcoming all-new nameplate for India,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of HMIL.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported total PV sales of 70,210 units in September, up 15 per cent year-on-year from 60,907 units. Domestic sales grew 15 per cent to 68,810 units.
“For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Q2 FY27 was our highest-ever quarter, with sales of 201,723 units and industry-beating growth of 40 per cent year-on-year. We ended the quarter on a strong note, crossing the 70,000-unit sales milestone in September and look forward to carrying this momentum as we enter the festive period,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
For Tata, EVs recorded their highest-ever quarterly sales of over 47,000 units, growing 90 per cent year-on-year, with EV penetration in its portfolio rising to 23 per cent, compared with around 8 per cent for the industry.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) sold 64,092 PVs in the domestic market in September 2026, a growth of 14 per cent, while Kia India recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesale sales since entering the Indian market at 32,017 units, up 41 per cent from 22,700 units in September 2025.