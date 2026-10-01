PV sales up 22 per cent to 4.6 lakh units in September, OEMs expect momentum to continue

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales are estimated to have risen around 22 per cent year-on-year to 4.6 lakh units in September 2026, from 3.78 lakh units in the same month last year.

The sharp growth was driven by a low base, as sales in September 2025 remained subdued until September 22 due to the implementation of GST 2.0. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) expect the momentum to continue, albeit at a slower pace, in the coming festive season.

The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) - sold 236,013 vehicles in September 2026, up 24.4 per cent from 189,665 units a year earlier.

Domestic PV sales jumped 37 per cent to 181,838 units, compared with 132,820 units in September 2025. In Q2FY27, domestic sales stood at 565,453 units, the highest-ever for any quarter in the history of Maruti Suzuki.

“The reason (for strong sales) is very simple. The ramp up is going on for our new plant which has been commissioned and we can increase our supplies resulting in increasing the number of wholesales,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL.

Banerjee added, “In case of 18 per cent GST, vehicle sales growth in the industry is estimated to be around 29 per cent. However, Maruti has grown by 35 per cent in H1. And if we talk about 40 per cent GST, it is expected that the industry will be around 20 per cent growth."