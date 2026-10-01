US trade relations remain unsettled after passage of Russia sanctions: Finance Ministry

Trade relations with the US remain unsettled following the passage of the Graham Bill through Congress and its Presidential assent, adding to the external challenges facing India amid a spike in oil prices, rising global bond yields and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, according to the Finance Ministry's latest Monthly Economic Review.

The Graham Bill empowers the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian crude oil.

The development comes at a time when global conditions have turned unfavourable again. Oil prices have spiked in September, while global bond yields have moved sharply higher. India's bond yield has risen by less, but the lower risk premium is putting pressure on the rupee, the review said.

The sharp rise in oil prices is another concern because of its impact on India's import bill, inflation and the rupee. Petroleum crude and products accounted for a significant share of the increase in merchandise imports in August.

Fuel and power inflation also rebounded to nearly 23% in August, with inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas at around 34%.