Airspace curbs, high fares steer Indian travellers towards Asia’s East

Indian travellers are increasingly turning to Eastern destinations as airspace closures, soaring airfares and currency depreciation continue to weigh on travel demand to popular Western destinations, six months into the West Asia conflict. According to industry executives and experts, airfares shot up by double digits during the summer season and are expected to remain elevated amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and higher jet fuel prices.

“With international airfares rising 40% year-on-year during the summer, ixigo recorded 100% growth in bookings to Vietnam, 70% to Sri Lanka, 30% to Singapore and 20% to Thailand, while bookings to Japan more than doubled during April–June,” said Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo.

Bajpai added that early festive demand is also encouraging, with travellers showing a clear preference for short-haul destinations: Hanoi bookings have more than doubled, while Bali, Colombo and Bangkok have each recorded over 70% year-on-year growth. “This resilience gives us a positive outlook for the next three months, even as affordability and reliable connectivity remain key to sustaining international travel demand,” stated Bajpai.