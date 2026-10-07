Rate hike, hawkish RBI stance put pressure on equities

As the central bank raised the repo rate by 25bp to 5.5% from 5.25%, its first hike since February 2023, on Wednesday, the benchmarks fell sharply and the rupee weakened 0.4% to Rs 96.7/$, close to a record low. The Nifty 50 declined 0.76% to close at 22,603, while the Sensex fell 0.59% to close at 72,638. The broader market remained mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 0.63%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.30%.

The decline in benchmarks on Wednesday comes after the benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – coupled a small recovery on Monday and Tuesday after weeks of relentless selling. However, with Brent crude prices surpassing the $100 per barrel mark again on Wednesday and the RBI’s MPC outcome signalling more rate hikes in future, sentiments turned sour.

Sumit Singhania, Head of Research- Bajaj Broking said that the RBI's 25 bps hike to 5.50% is defensible, and the shift to "calibrated tightening" matters more than the rate itself because it rules out near-term cuts. He added that the US Fed hiked in September, and markets still price a further hike by December, with the October 28 FOMC a live risk. That keeps pressure on the rupee and limits the RBI's room to stay accommodative.

While the market slipped, bond yields advanced on the news of a repo rate hike. The hawkish policy stance is likely to keep bond yields elevated, with the 10-year G-sec yield currently around 7.27% and expected to move towards 7.5% over the next six months, said Khemka.

The fresh jolt for equity investors comes as India has emerged as one of the worst-performing major equity markets globally in 2026 amid concerns ranging from AI disruption, persistent FII outflows and the latest US-Iran crisis. The index has declined about 14% year-to-date in 2026.

Much of this pressure comes from rising crude prices. For an oil-importing economy like India, elevated crude prices increase inflationary pressures, widen the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and squeeze corporate margins.

The US 10-year Treasury yield also broke past its 2007 peak to 5.3%, the highest since April 2002, with the 30-year at 5.6%. Higher US bond yields trigger FII selling in India by making risk-free dollar assets more attractive, which drains liquidity from emerging markets.