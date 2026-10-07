RBI rate hike shakes Indian markets: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid renewed tightening concerns

The rate decision initially intensified selling across the market. The Sensex and Nifty both fell sharply during the session, but the indices recovered a significant portion of their intraday losses after the policy announcement. Banking and financial stocks showed resilience and helped limit the overall decline.

According to market analysts, sector performance remained mixed today. Automobile, FMCG, real estate and several consumer-oriented stocks faced selling pressure as investors assessed the implications of higher interest rates and elevated crude oil prices. Banking stocks performed relatively better, with selected private and public-sector lenders gaining during the session. Titan was among the notable laggards, while several major banks helped cushion the broader market decline, they reported.

Investor sentiment was also affected by crude oil prices remaining above the USD 100-per-barrel level, continued foreign portfolio outflows and weakness in the rupee. These factors increased concerns about inflation and the possibility of a prolonged period of tighter monetary policy.

The broader market also displayed weakness, although the decline was less uniform than in the benchmark indices. Market breadth remained cautious, reflecting selective buying rather than broad-based risk appetite.