RBI raises FY27 growth forecast to 7.1%, sees inflation at 5.2%

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its projection for India’s real GDP growth in FY27 to 7.1% from its earlier estimate, citing resilient domestic economic activity, buoyant services exports and support from recently operationalised bilateral trade agreements.

The RBI projected growth at 7.2% in the second quarter, 6.9% in Q3 and 6.8% in Q4. Growth for Q1 FY28 is projected at 7.1%. The central bank said risks to the growth outlook were evenly balanced.

“The upward revision in growth forecasts by 40 basis points further underscores the strength of economic activity, despite the significant headwinds,” RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

The growth outlook, however, faces risks from prolonged geopolitical tensions, elevated international commodity prices, greater friction in global trade and tightening global financial conditions.

The RBI projected CPI inflation at 5.2% for FY27, with inflation expected to rise from 4.9% in Q2 to 6% in Q3 before moderating to 5.7% in Q4. Inflation for Q1 FY28 is projected at 5.6%. The risks to the inflation outlook were also assessed as evenly balanced.

CPI inflation rose to 4.8% in August from 4.5% in July, driven largely by higher food and fuel inflation. The RBI said food price pressures had become more broad-based, with notable increases in items such as sugar and onion.

The central bank flagged supply-side risks arising from a deficient southwest monsoon, El Niño conditions and volatility in international oil prices.