Retail inflation rises to an eight-month high of 4.8 per cent in August

MUMBAI: India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to eight months high of 4.82% in August, primarily due to higher food and fuel prices, thereby breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.

While urban inflation stood at 4.31%, rural inflation stood at 5.2%.

As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday, higher prices of cereals, sugar, milk and other essential food items have contributed to the increase in household expenses, while elevated global crude oil prices have added to fuel and transportation costs.

Food inflation has emerged as a key driver of the rise in the headline number, as it rose by 5.66% due to erratic weather conditions and supply-side disruptions affecting prices of several agricultural commodities.