RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50%; Guv says policy action ahead can only be rate hike or pause

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday increased the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, marking the start of a rate-hike cycle as rising inflation risks, elevated global yields and resilient domestic growth strengthened the case for tighter monetary policy.

The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee marks a shift from its August policy, when it kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained a neutral stance while seeking greater clarity on the inflation outlook and growth-inflation balance.

In his statement, RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra said, “After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions, developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points”

Following the repo rate increase, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands at 5.25 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate are at 5.75 per cent. The MPC stance was changed to a calibrated tightening by a majority.

The decision comes amid rising price pressures. India's CPI inflation stood at 4.82 per cent in August, while economists and research reports have projected inflation to move above 5 per cent during FY27. Inflation is expected to peak around 5.9 per cent in the third quarter, with deficient monsoon conditions and crude oil prices around USD 100 a barrel adding to the risks.