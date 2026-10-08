'Is Ambani real boss of India?': Elon Musk escalates spat with Centre over Starlink approval

His comments came after the telecom ministry said the country's authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services was "fair and non-discriminatory", adding that any suggestion it was being applied selectively was "baseless and misconceived".

The government has licensed three companies - Musk's Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb - but none can begin commercial services until required security assessments and spectrum-related approvals are completed.

"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licensees," the telecom ministry said in a statement.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said the issue was with the Ministry of Home Affairs and was not specific to any one company.

"The Department of Telecom has issued licences to all satcom companies as well as provisional spectrum. Now the issue is pending with MHA for security clearance. As soon as it is cleared, they will get it. It has nothing to do with one company," Pemmasani told reporters on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.

The comments came a day after Musk alleged on X that "certain oligarchs" were blocking Starlink to protect a "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market. He did not identify any company.

Musk also rejected claims that Starlink services had been used by militants in Manipur, saying its satellite beams were switched off over India and therefore could not have been used for any purpose there.

"Starlink in India would enable high-speed, affordable internet connectivity for those who can't afford current prices or who don't have a connection at all!" Musk said in another post.