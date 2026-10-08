Stock markets decline in early trade as RBI signals more tightening.

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Thursday as growing prospect of tighter domestic and global monetary conditions persisting for longer, surging crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows dented sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.97 points to 72,408.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 87.50 points to 22,507.65.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.02 per cent higher at USD 102.2 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,121.37 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"The outlook for Indian equities remains cautious after the RBI raised its repo rate to 5.50 per cent, tightening domestic financial conditions at a time when global markets are already contending with elevated Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty. Tighter domestic financial conditions and a fragile global risk backdrop could keep investors defensive," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.