Qualcomm showcases upcoming Snapdragon-powered flagship smartphones at IMC 2026

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is positioned as Qualcomm Technologies’ most powerful mobile platform, with AI capabilities and performance features aimed at premium Android smartphones. Its features include on-device AI agents designed to deliver faster and more personalised experiences that adapt to users’ needs throughout the day.

The platform also introduces Adreno Neural Fusion, which uses AI to enhance mobile gaming graphics, with the aim of delivering more immersive gameplay and richer visuals. In imaging, Advanced Professional Video (APV) support and Intelligent Pixel Control are designed to improve scene understanding, image quality and the natural appearance of photos and videos.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 shares several of the same underlying technologies, including a 2nm process node, Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU, a rearchitected Adreno GPU and the Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). It is designed to bring many of the AI, gaming, imaging and connectivity capabilities of the Extreme variant to a broader range of premium smartphones.

iQOO said its upcoming iQOO 16 would be among the first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform. “At iQOO, our focus has always been on bringing the latest technology to consumers and pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can deliver. Our long-standing partnership with Qualcomm Technologies has been central to this journey. Today, consumers expect their flagship smartphones to offer sustained performance, along with intelligent AI experiences that make everyday life simpler. With iQOO 16, we are among the first brands to bring the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform to users. As smartphones become an increasingly important part of how we work, create and connect, we will continue to focus on innovation that delivers real value and keeps the Quest moving forward,” said Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO.

Motorola also highlighted the role of AI in its upcoming flagship device, the Motorola Signature 27, which is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform. The company said the device would combine AI capabilities with professional-grade imaging, design and entertainment features.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro, meanwhile, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. The company highlighted its combination of performance and a distinctive rear display as part of its flagship offering.