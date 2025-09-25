Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: The fastest mobile chip yet

Qualcomm on Wednesday launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, calling it the fastest mobile processor ever made. According to the company, this new chip is designed to make smartphones and tablets faster, smarter, and more efficient than ever before.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, currently powering flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and more.

“With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, you are at the centre of your mobile experience. It enables personalised AI agents to see what you see, hear what you hear, and think with you in real time,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice-president and general manager, mobile handset, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pushes the boundaries of personal AI, allowing you to experience the future of mobile technology today.”

How is it better?

According to Qualcomm, the new chip enables faster multitasking, allowing users to switch between apps smoothly without lag. It also enhances gaming performance, supporting longer play sessions with less heating and better battery life. A key highlight is its smart AI capabilities. The chip learns how you use your phone and offers helpful suggestions—such as recommending apps or adjusting brightness—while keeping your personal data on the device to protect your privacy.