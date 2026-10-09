Starlink row: Scindia says three satellite operators have licences, security clearances pending

"Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?.

"Is Ambani the real boss of India?" Musk said in an X post.

Responding to Musk, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”

Musk later responded to Gandhi, saying, “Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling.”

The government has issued licences to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, the Jio-SES joint venture Jio Satellite Communications, and Musk-led Starlink to provide satellite communication services in India. Amazon’s Project Kuiper has also applied for a licence but is yet to receive government approval.

Scindia said the government was following a technology-agnostic approach and did not intend to favour any single company. He added that the commencement of commercial services would depend on the finalisation of the revenue-based spectrum charges and each company’s compliance with the prescribed security requirements.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over its response to the controversy, Scindia questioned the party’s position on the issue. “And as far as the Congress party is concerned, I don't understand. I don't think they themselves know whether they're going left or right… They first had a problem initially with a certain person getting a licence. Now they have a problem, and they've allied with that person in terms of why he's not getting a licence. So I don't know whether they have clarity in terms of where they are going, but that is the case with the Congress, which is to be expected,” he added.

Speaking on the proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, Scindia said the project was the first of its kind being envisaged in India. He also commended the Madhya Pradesh government for developing an incentive package for the zone.

“We have close to 30 companies and one startup involved. Let me rephrase that: they are not merely expressing interest; one startup is actually going to set up a facility there. That is a commitment.

These 31 companies represent total proposed investments of approximately Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore. At steady state, the project is expected to generate close to 18,000 jobs,” he added.

“We are all systems go. Land for the first phase, covering more than 170 acres, is being made available, and we are looking at allotting another 400 acres to these companies.

For infrastructure, including testing and certification laboratories, we have the necessary capital of Rs 193 crore available to execute the plan,” he added.