India’s growth outlook strengthens as IMF projects 7% expansion for two years

NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India’s economic growth forecast to 7.0% for both FY27 and FY28 in its October 2026 World Economic Outlook (WEO), citing resilient domestic demand and strong services activity. The upward revision reinforces India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy despite rising global oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions.

The latest projections mark an improvement over the IMF’s July estimates of 6.4% for FY27 and 6.7% for FY28. The upgrade reflects robust domestic consumption, favourable demographic trends and continued structural reforms supporting economic activity.

Global growth outlook remains uncertain

While India’s economic outlook has strengthened, the IMF has warned that the global recovery remains fragile and uneven. Global growth is projected at 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027, with conflicts in West Asia, elevated energy costs and broader geopolitical uncertainties posing risks to the global economy.

The divergence highlights India’s relative resilience amid a challenging international economic environment.

Rising crude oil prices pose a challenge

Higher crude oil prices remain a key risk to India’s growth and inflation outlook. The IMF’s projections assume average crude oil prices of $95.74 per barrel in 2026, representing a 41% increase from 2025, before easing to $87.39 per barrel in 2027.

As a major oil importer, India could face increased import costs and pressure on its trade balance if energy prices remain elevated. Higher oil prices could also contribute to domestic inflation and complicate monetary policy decisions.

Inflation and current account deficit

The IMF expects India’s consumer inflation to reach 5.0% in FY27 before moderating to 4.4% in FY28. Meanwhile, the country’s current account deficit is projected to widen slightly to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY27, reflecting potential external pressures.