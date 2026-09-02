Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF, World Bank chiefs; discusses growth outlook, deepening cooperation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and discussed the global economic outlook and India’s evolving growth trajectory.

She has also met World Bank President Ajay Banga and discussed further strengthening the partnership between India and the international finance institution to deepen corporate, infrastructure and municipal bond markets.

Sitharaman met both of them on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Asheville, on Tuesday.

After the meeting with Georgieva, the Finance Ministry said in a statement, "The discussion also covered the structural shifts underway in India and the importance of appropriately reflecting these developments in macroeconomic assessments and growth projections".

It said, the two leaders discussed the global economic outlook and India’s evolving growth trajectory.

“Excellent exchange of views with India’s Finance Minister @nsitharaman - reflecting on India’s stellar growth performance, the global outlook, and our shared resolve to work ever-more-closely together,” Georgieva said in a post on X.

The IMF Managing Director appreciated India’s strong economic performance and track record, noting the strength built by the Indian economy, the Finance Ministry statement said.

The Finance Minister highlighted India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the importance of robust, evidence-based surveillance frameworks that adequately reflect structural shifts in Emerging Markets Developing Economies (EMDEs).

The discussions also covered the IMF’s capacity development initiatives, including support for strengthening institutional capacity, macroeconomic policymaking and statistical systems in Emerging Markets Developing Economies (EMDEs).

Both leaders emphasised the importance of continued India-IMF engagement in strengthening analytical capabilities, supporting sound macroeconomic policies and contributing to global economic resilience.