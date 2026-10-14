India-Mauritius tax treaty anti-abuse rule comes into force

NEW DELHI: The government has brought into force a new rule under the India-Mauritius tax treaty that allows tax authorities to deny tax benefits if an arrangement was set up mainly to take advantage of the treaty.

The Finance Ministry notified the 2024 protocol amending the double taxation agreement between India and Mauritius in the Gazette of India on October 13. The protocol came into force on August 10, 2026, after both countries completed the necessary formalities.

The new rule, called the Principal Purpose Test, allows tax authorities to deny treaty benefits if one of the main reasons for a transaction or arrangement was to secure tax advantages. However, the benefit can still be granted if doing so is consistent with the purpose of the relevant treaty provisions.

The rule is intended to prevent companies and investors from using Mauritius as a route to claim tax benefits in India when their arrangements do not meet the treaty's objectives.