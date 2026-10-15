Stellantis to invest Rs 4,000 crore in 3 years, launch 12 products across Jeep and Citroen brands

According to a company executive, the fresh launches will play an important role in the company’s target to triple its domestic sales volumes across the brands by 2030. Stellantis India’s business grew 35% in the second quarter of calendar year 2026 compared with the first quarter, while Citroën retail sales rose 68% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Stellantis Group recorded total retail sales of 11,718 units in India for the full financial year FY26.

“India has a dual role for Stellantis: it is an important market that we intend to grow in, and an increasingly significant capability base for the region and the wider Group. India is a long-term commitment for us, not just a volume chase,” said Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region.

Xin added, “A stronger product cadence, a multi-energy technology approach and India’s capabilities across manufacturing, engineering, software and sourcing give us the foundation to build a larger and more competitive business here through 2030.”

The fresh announcement builds on more than Rs 11,000 crore (over €1 billion) invested in India to date across manufacturing, engineering, software, sourcing and exports. Stellantis currently operates three manufacturing facilities in India – at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra and Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu – alongside engineering and software capabilities in Bengaluru, an ICT presence in Hyderabad and a growing domestic supplier ecosystem.

Last month, the company acquired full ownership of its Tiruvallur manufacturing plant, which was a joint venture with CK Birla Group’s Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd (HMFCL). Earlier this week, Stellantis and Tata Motors PV announced that they had signed an agreement to jointly develop vehicles in India.

The group’s effort to increase its presence in India comes as PV sales continue to grow at a fast pace here. Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 13,60,687 units in the July-September quarter this year, up 30.7% year-on-year, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Thursday.

Under the new roadmap, Jeep will strengthen Stellantis’ position in the premium SUV space while Citroën would drive broader participation across mainstream and higher-volume segments. The future portfolio will follow a multi-energy strategy spanning internal combustion engines, hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (BEV) technologies,

Stellantis is also targeting localisation levels of 90% across both brands, while continuing to strengthen India’s contribution to the Group’s global sourcing. The company also wants India to play a larger role as an export base for the Group.

Stellantis currently exports from India to 50 countries, and approximately 95% of the engines and gearboxes produced at its Hosur facility are exported. Under FaSTLAne 2030, India-developed vehicles are planned for export as part of the Group’s Asia-Pacific strategy, serving both domestic and international markets.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Twelve launches across Jeep and Citroën over the next three years will significantly broaden our market participation and give Indian customers more choice across segments and powertrains, supported by deeper localisation and a stronger sales and service network. With fresh investment, we are building greater scale, relevance and competitiveness in this market, while strengthening India’s role in Stellantis’ global operations.”