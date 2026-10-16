Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'flying' car

HOUSTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled what he described as a "flying" car, equipped with thrusters, during a livestreamed event at his SpaceX rocket company's facility on Thursday.

Technical and regulatory challenges have so far prevented the much-hyped flying car sector from getting off the ground.

Musk revealed his new Roadster sports car during a launch event at a SpaceX test facility in Texas.

During the demo, which was livestreamed on Tesla's X account, the car launched from a steep steel ramp and performed a full barrel roll in mid-air before landing on its wheels.

"Flying cars are real," Musk said during the event. Musk said that while the vehicle's "success is not guaranteed... it will probably work."

The two-seater sports car did not have a driver for the demo "to make sure we don't kill anyone," he added.