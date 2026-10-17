Audi India aims to double market share in 3-5 years

Audi has set an ambitious target to double its share in India’s luxury passenger vehicle market over the next three to five years, driven by multiple new launches and an expanding dealership network. The brand held around 7.5% of the market at the end of CY2025, when it sold 4,510 units, down 14% from 5,249 units in CY2024.

Overall luxury car sales stood at about 52,000 units in CY2025 and are forecast to grow 11% to around 58,000 units in 2026. The two other German brands - BMW and Mercedes-Benz - continue to compete for the top spot.

“This year we expect our sales to remain stable because a couple of our products were on their end-of-life cycle so we don’t have them anymore. Now that we have the new Q3 and more products to come, we will grow in double-digit figures from next year,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India told TNIE in an interaction on the sidelines of the new Q3 SUV launch.

Dhillon added, “We want to have more than 15% market share in the next 3-5 years. This will come on the back of three things- new products, network expansion and customer centricity. At present we have 28 showrooms; we expect to have 50 at the end of CY2030.”

Once a leading player in the Indian luxury car market, Audi sales here have declined over the past few years. Experts have attributed the decline to an ageing product portfolio, intense competition and a limited electric-vehicle offering.

Rising raw material costs and rupee devaluation against the Euro have also impacted the overall luxury car market as the two headwinds have led to a sharp increase in retail prices.

Audi is now eyeing a change, starting with new launches. Martin Sander, Member of the Board of Management, Sales and Marketing, AUDI AG, said that the new Audi A5 sedan and the new Audi Q9, a top-of-the-range SUV, are on the way to India. “This makes 3 launches and much more is coming,” added Sander. He stated that India's young population and fast-growing economy make it a very strategic market for Audi.

Viktoria Kaufmann-Reiger, Senior Director, Sales Overseas, AUDI AG also said that Audi will have more products in India as India’s premium market continues to grow at a good pace. “India's luxury landscape is evolving, and we will continue to offer products, technologies and experiences that reflect the aspirations of our customers and the distinctive character of our brand. Customer ambitions are growing, and so are their expectations, and at Audi we want to be well positioned to grow alongside them,” added Kaufmann-Reiger.

Audi on Friday launched the all-new Q3 in India, bringing together 150 kW of power, quattro all-wheel drive and a suite of digital, lighting and comfort technologies in its compact luxury SUV. Locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the all-new Audi Q3 is available at an introductory price of Rs 51,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The Q3 competes against the likes of BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Dhillon said, “Q3 local assembly is another important step in our commitment to the Indian market. We are confident that its distinctive character, advanced technology and effortless usability will resonate strongly with customers seeking a modern compact luxury SUV.”