Rubio meets Adani, Tata chiefs before heading to Jamnagar for Reliance refinery visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Wednesday morning before heading to Jamnagar in Gujarat to visit Reliance Industries' giant oil-refining complex, the world's largest single-site refinery, along with Vantara and giga factories being developed by the conglomerate.

Rubio, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, first met Adani, followed by a meeting with Chandrasekaran, sources said.

Neither side released details of the meetings.

Adani heads one of India's largest conglomerates, with interests spanning ports, airports, energy, logistics and infrastructure. The group has also been expanding its renewable-energy and manufacturing businesses, sectors that are central to India's ambitions to strengthen domestic supply chains and attract global investment.

Chandrasekaran, who leads Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company, oversees a sprawling business empire with interests in automobiles, steel, information technology, aviation, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. The group has been investing in semiconductors and battery technology as India seeks a larger role in global technology and manufacturing supply chains.

Rubio's Jamnagar itinerary brings the focus to Reliance's industrial complex, which houses the world's largest single-site oil refinery, with a combined processing capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.