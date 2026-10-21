'UN experts or oxymoron?': Rubio questions UN, refuses to comment on protests in India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said the term "UN experts" is an "oxymoron" when asked about the United Nations' criticism of India’s handling of protests, but declined to comment on the issue, saying domestic political matters should be decided by the people of the country concerned.

Responding to a reporter's question about protests by opposition parties and students in India and the UN experts' allegations of a crackdown, Rubio said he would not get involved in India's internal political affairs.

“Well, the UN experts, yeah. My favourite. The UN experts, or is that an oxymoron?” Rubio remarked.

Clarifying Washington's position, he said, “No, it's a domestic political matter. I mean, I am not going to get involved in their politics. This is a democracy. They have elections here. So I am not going to align on their domestic political matters.”

Rubio said demonstrations and the expression of differing political opinions were part of democratic discourse, distinguishing peaceful protests from riots involving vandalism, arson and destruction of property.

He said the ability of people to express themselves and engage in political debate was an important feature of democratic societies. Citing Cuba as a contrast, Rubio pointed to restrictions faced by opposition voices there, including the risk of imprisonment, oppression or exile.

“But we're not going to comment on internal political matters. That's for the Indian people to decide and navigate,” he said.