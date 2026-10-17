‘Hearsay dressed up as a UN report,’ India rejects Special Rapporteur report on youth retaliation

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected a report by UN Special Rapporteur Gina Romero alleging that young people in the country face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health and gender justice, describing the claims as “hearsay dressed up as a UN report” and questioning the use of anonymous submissions.

Delivering India’s national statement at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) Third Committee during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Anuj Swarup, urged Romero to verify the allegations before concluding the country’s youth.

“A sweeping charge against the world’s largest youth population, resting on anonymous and unverified claims, is not evidence. It is hearsay dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright,” Swarup said.

He objected to Romero’s assertion that young people in India had reported facing retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice, arguing that the report cited only “unnamed submissions” in a footnote.