UN raises concern over Delhi protest detentions; India rejects remarks as ‘interference’

In a statement on Saturday, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the office was concerned by reports of mass detentions involving demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists before and during the protests.

The UN called on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly was fully respected, adding that restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

Al-Kheetan also urged law enforcement personnel to exercise “utmost restraint” when dealing with peaceful protesters, in keeping with India’s democratic traditions and human rights obligations.

“All those arbitrarily detained must be immediately and unconditionally released,” he said.

The UN further called on the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the concerns raised by protesters.

The CJP had planned to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a prominent protest site in central Delhi. However, Delhi Police denied permission for the gathering, while heavy security arrangements and roadblocks prevented most demonstrators from reaching the venue.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi, the group said. Delhi Police have not publicly commented on their detentions.

Responding to the remarks by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva said the right to peaceful assembly was guaranteed by the Constitution and protected by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.

“As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order,” the mission said in a social media post.

It maintained that the authorities had acted in accordance with the law and that Indian courts remained accessible to citizens seeking redress for their grievances.

“The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India,” the mission said.

It also urged the UN rights office to pay comparable attention to large-scale protests elsewhere in the world, arguing that it should adhere to the principles of impartiality and non-selectivity.

The CJP and opposition parties have accused CEC Kumar of favouring the BJP in the revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has maintained that its nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a routine exercise intended to remove the names of deceased, duplicate and ineligible voters.

While tens of thousands of people across several states have alleged that their names were wrongly removed from electoral rolls, the Election Commission has denied claims of political interference.