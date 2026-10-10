Delhi roads deserted, markets shut as CJP protest triggers sweeping restrictions

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed deserted roads, shut markets and heavy police deployment on Saturday as the planned ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) unfolded amid widespread restrictions. CJP leaders detained during the day described the situation as an “emergency”, as the restrictions disrupted daily life across the capital.

Connaught Place, usually bustling even on weekends, wore a deserted look in the morning, with police personnel outnumbering people. Police buses, riot-control vehicles and barricades dotted the streets, while roadblocks, diversions and announcements restricted movement. Media personnel were warned against entering the protest site or standing among protesters, with police cautioning that action would be taken against violations.

The restrictions disrupted public transport, with curtailed metro services and cancelled trains forcing commuters to seek alternatives. Demand for buses, autos and app-based cabs rose, while passengers rushed to bus terminals at Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate. Some families were forced to take buses to reach their destinations.

University campuses were also placed on high alert, with classes suspended, exams postponed, drones deployed and student leaders allegedly placed under house arrest. At JNU and Jamia, heavy barricading, police buses and restricted movement disrupted normal life. JNUSU president Aditi posted on X that the campus was under “house arrest”. Restrictions affected areas nearly 12 km from the protest site.

Despite the restrictions, protests and sloganeering broke out in the second half of the day at several locations, including Jantar Mantar, Bangla Sahib Road, the outer Connaught Place circle, INA, Safdarjung flyover, the BJP headquarters and Mandi House. Tensions escalated, with reports of stone-pelting, breached barricades and scuffles involving police, protesters and media personnel.