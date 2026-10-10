Delhi roads deserted, markets shut as CJP protest triggers sweeping restrictions

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed deserted roads, shut markets and heavy police deployment on Saturday as the planned ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) unfolded amid widespread restrictions. CJP leaders detained during the day described the situation as an “emergency”, as the restrictions disrupted daily life across the capital.
Connaught Place, usually bustling even on weekends, wore a deserted look in the morning, with police personnel outnumbering people. Police buses, riot-control vehicles and barricades dotted the streets, while roadblocks, diversions and announcements restricted movement. Media personnel were warned against entering the protest site or standing among protesters, with police cautioning that action would be taken against violations.
The restrictions disrupted public transport, with curtailed metro services and cancelled trains forcing commuters to seek alternatives. Demand for buses, autos and app-based cabs rose, while passengers rushed to bus terminals at Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate. Some families were forced to take buses to reach their destinations.
University campuses were also placed on high alert, with classes suspended, exams postponed, drones deployed and student leaders allegedly placed under house arrest. At JNU and Jamia, heavy barricading, police buses and restricted movement disrupted normal life. JNUSU president Aditi posted on X that the campus was under “house arrest”. Restrictions affected areas nearly 12 km from the protest site.
Despite the restrictions, protests and sloganeering broke out in the second half of the day at several locations, including Jantar Mantar, Bangla Sahib Road, the outer Connaught Place circle, INA, Safdarjung flyover, the BJP headquarters and Mandi House. Tensions escalated, with reports of stone-pelting, breached barricades and scuffles involving police, protesters and media personnel.
Police action at a gurudwara drew criticism after personnel entered the premises and detained several youths. The gates of mosques along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and in Daryaganj were also found chained shut. Internet connectivity in the area was reportedly disrupted, despite assurances that restrictions would be limited to a four-km radius.
AISA president Neha Bora, who led mobilisation through the morning, announced that the protest venue had been shifted from Jantar Mantar to Dilli Haat. She marched with around 50 members from INA but was detained near Safdarjung flyover, where she said, “Even if one person is left on the road and protesting, the protest is on.” SFI president Aishe Ghosh was also detained but got off a police bus after alleging that a woman police officer was not wearing a name tag.
Several student leaders, including former DUSU president Ronak Khatri, Delhi University SFI president Savvy and Jamia NSUI unit president Athnan, were detained along with more than 25 JNU students. ASAP’s Eeshna Gupta was among those reportedly placed under house arrest overnight.
The Delhi Police deployed its all-women Pink Force alongside central paramilitary personnel. Officers were equipped with uniform-mounted body cameras, including devices capable of recording in low light. With senior CJP leaders detained, founder Abhijeet Dipke announced in a prerecorded video that organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead the movement until their release.
Videos of detainees smiling and joking inside police buses circulated online. One quipped that people should “come to Delhi, get detained and get a free ride for hours”.