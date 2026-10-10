CJP protest LIVE | Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ranka detained from inside aircraft at IGI Airport

Delhi has effectively been turned into a security fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s planned “Jantar Mantar 2.0” demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. After denying permission for the protest, Delhi Police deployed over 23,000 security personnel, closed more than 50 Metro stations, blocked mobile internet services within a four-kilometre radius of key central zones and imposed sweeping transit restrictions.

Preventive detentions have crossed 1,500. State police, acting on intelligence directives and border orders, detained over 1,000 supporters during overnight operations and railway sweeps on Friday, while more than 500 others attempting to breach security cordons or mobilise towards Delhi were picked up on Saturday. Those taken into custody include YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, detained by a joint police team from his Gurugram residence this morning, along with student leaders and regional activists. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised the security lockdown as a sign of government panic, has arrived in Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all state and Union Territory administrations to treat public order as a “non-negotiable constitutional imperative”. It instructed state police to immediately implement preventive containment measures to stop CJP supporters and student groups from boarding trains or travelling to Delhi, and mandated real-time intelligence sharing between regional transit authorities and Delhi Police. The directive cited the group’s past record of public disruption to justify proactive state-level intervention.