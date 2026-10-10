Rahul Gandhi says Gyanesh Kumar, Modi government will go, ‘repair of democracy’ to begin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Narendra Modi government would eventually leave office, paving the way for the “repair of democracy”.

In a Hindi post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin.” He also shared a video of his address to INDIA bloc MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Gandhi on Friday had said there is a "much deeper problem" than Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and it requires termination of the current government, as he asserted that if the opposition continues to push the way it has in the last few days, the government would fall.

Opposition protests have shaken foundations of this government which is now scared, Gandhi had told INDIA bloc MPs at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

"There is a much deeper problem than Gyanesh Kumar and it requires termination of this current government," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had said.

This is something that is worth fighting for and dying for, he had said.