Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah, Gyanesh of 'destroying democracy' through SIR, committing 'treason'

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were collectively "destroying democracy" through the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused them of committing "treason".

Gandhi reiterated his demand that Kumar resign and become an "approver", and called for an investigation against Modi and Shah.

The Congress leader's remarks came in response to a post on X which claimed that Form 7 applications already printed with Muslim voters’ details have now been reported in Belagavi, with BLOs saying they were pressured to sign forms seeking deletion of names of people they knew well, including the Booth Level Agent himself.

In his post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The entire country is furious about vote chori but still, see the shamelessness of the BJP-EC as they openly continue doing the same things. In Belagavi in Karnataka, there was a plot underway to erase the names of nearly 15,000 voters in one fell swoop."

He claimed there was a flood of Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names from the voter list in just three days -- September 22, 23, and 24.

"And who was targeted? Muslims, SC, ST, and OBC. Because most of these people vote against the BJP," Gandhi said.

"I had already exposed this method of vote chori -- votes are deleted through software in a centralised manner. Select people are targeted as the BJP and EC officials collude to fill out Form 7 in bulk through automated means -- and in the blink of an eye, millions vanish from the voter list. And all of this is controlled from the top," the former Congress chief said.