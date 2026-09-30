Erasing even one vote is 'vote chori'; all involved will be held accountable: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that erasing even a single vote amounts to "vote chori" and asserted that everyone involved in the act, from the lowest to the highest level, would be held accountable.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to "steal elections".

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared on social media a video of his visit to a 'jhuggi' in Bela Estate on the banks of the Yamuna in the national capital on Monday evening.

In his post accompanying the video, Gandhi said, "'Are we citizens or refugees?' - this is the direct question posed by the residents of the Bela Cluster 'jhuggis'. They have lived here for generations, working as farmers and labourers, and casting their votes in every election. Yet, the names of 728 out of 729 voters were struck off the rolls."

"They possess the documents; they have proof of their Indian identity. And yet, these unfortunate people are forced to wander from office to office, from one official to another," he said.

"Will you strip them of their rights as citizens simply because they are poor? Will you take away their voting rights just because they are homeless," he asked.