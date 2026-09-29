Rahul Gandhi tells CWC to continue 'resistance' against 'match-fixing' of polls through EVM, voters list

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee on Tuesday that "match-fixing" of elections through EVMs and voter lists was underway in the country, and said the party should continue its "virodh" (opposition) and "pratirodh" (resistance) from the streets to Parliament, sources said.

Speaking during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Gandhi also said that revelations about the Election Commission were now coming out in the open because of the Congress.

During the two-and-a-half hour meeting, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha pointed out that the Congress had been raising the "vote chori" issue strongly and talked about irregularities in polls in Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra but many were sceptical of it, sources said.

The issue is now being discussed in the media and in editorials, he was quoted as saying.

So, the atmosphere has indeed changed over these two years, largely because of presentations based on facts by the Congress, Gandhi was quoted as saying.

Gandhi had stated that there are two types of "match-fixing" -- one involving EVMs and the other is deliberate tampering with the voter lists, according to sources.

"So, there are two forms of match-fixing: EVM match-fixing and voter list match-fixing, both are happening," Gandhi was quoted as saying.

Gandhi also said that there is no doubt that the 2024 election was "completely fixed and rigged".