Kharge demands CEC's removal, PM's resignation; seeks voter appeal rights, time-bound probe at CWC meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation on moral grounds for allegedly "pressuring" the poll panel chief.

Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge said the party would step up its campaign against Kumar and the government, taking the issue to the streets and raising in Parliament alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the poll process.

Kharge put forward five demands, including making public complete data on every major change in electoral rolls and providing political parties electoral rolls and relevant data in a simple format and in a timely manner.

He also demanded an independent and time-bound inquiry wherever evidence of serious discrepancies emerges.

Voters whose names have been removed from the rolls must be fully informed and given an opportunity to appeal, while there should be transparency in critical data and decisions related to the election process so that no party has grounds to claim that information is being withheld, Kharge said.

"Most importantly, the voters of India must have confidence that their vote is secure," he said.

Kharge said the issue was not merely about winning or losing an election, but about protecting democracy and the Constitution.

"We do not view this issue merely as a battle to win or lose an election. Elections come and go, and governments change, but democracy and the Constitution are enduring," he said, asserting that the ordinary voter, rather than the prime minister, chief minister or any leader in power, is the most powerful person in a democracy.