Form 6, voter database, IT oversight: What Sandhu, Joshi flagged and how EC responded

The Election Commission has announced a series of decisions on issues raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in internal communications over the past 10 months, including changes to voter registration forms, access to electoral roll databases and oversight of its IT systems.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners on Saturday, days after news report that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

Here are the key issues flagged by the two commissioners and the EC's responses,

Changes to Form 6

Joshi had objected to changes in Form 6, used for enrolling new voters, arguing that the statutory form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without amending the rules. Sandhu backed his objection.

After an SIR-related declaration was added to the online version of Form 6 on the ECINET platform, Sandhu again objected, calling the change "unauthorised/illegal" and seeking its removal.

The EC said the additional declaration, requiring new voters to provide details of their own or their parents' or grandparents' entries in the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR, had been upheld by the Supreme Court. It said the provision was specific to the SIR exercise and regular statutory forms would continue to be used otherwise.