Congress accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of ‘breaking law’ over Form 6 change, urges SC to hold him accountable

The Congress on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of knowingly violating the law and constitutional practices by “unilaterally” changing Form 6, and urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and hold him accountable.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Kumar’s continued tenure was an “affront to the people of India” and reiterated the party’s demand, also made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, that he resign.

Ramesh said that late on Friday night, the Election Commission directed officials to organise special enrolment camps for young voters and give them “wide publicity” on social media.

He alleged that the move came after the CEC had earlier made it difficult for young voters to register by introducing a new mandatory section in Form 6 asking applicants whether their parents or grandparents had been included in the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR).