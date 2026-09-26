Congress accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of ‘breaking law’ over Form 6 change, urges SC to hold him accountable

The Congress on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of knowingly violating the law and constitutional practices by “unilaterally” changing Form 6, and urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and hold him accountable.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Kumar’s continued tenure was an “affront to the people of India” and reiterated the party’s demand, also made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, that he resign.
Ramesh said that late on Friday night, the Election Commission directed officials to organise special enrolment camps for young voters and give them “wide publicity” on social media.
He alleged that the move came after the CEC had earlier made it difficult for young voters to register by introducing a new mandatory section in Form 6 asking applicants whether their parents or grandparents had been included in the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Calling the change “completely illegal”, Ramesh alleged that the online form was altered in early July 2026 without any official notification.
He also claimed that the Election Commission did not have the authority to amend Form 6, arguing that the power rested with the Union Government under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
Ramesh further alleged that the form was changed without an amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which, he said, could only be done by the Union Government with due intimation to Parliament.
He claimed that the two other election commissioners had called for the “illegal and unauthorised” change to be reversed to ensure that young and first-time voters could register without difficulty.
“The CEC has broken not just constitutional conventions and practices but has also knowingly broken the law as passed by Parliament,” Ramesh said, calling for the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.
He also said Kumar could “redeem himself” by resigning and turning approver, echoing a suggestion made by Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress allegations come amid a controversy over the Election Commission’s instructions requiring new voters seeking enrolment to provide details of their parents’ participation in the SIR.
Election Commission officials said on Friday that 2.37 crore electors aged between 18 and 28 had been added since the SIR exercise began in Bihar last June.
Following the change to the online process, existing voters are required to provide their parents’ SIR details to remain on the electoral rolls, while new applicants seeking inclusion must also provide details of the exercise.
The Election Commission has instructed officials to make it mandatory for new voters filling Form 6 to attach their parents’ SIR details.
A poll panel official, however, said the declaration had been added through instructions and that Form 6 itself had not been amended.
For applicants filling out Form 6 online, the official said, the process cannot proceed until the declaration has been completed.
(With inputs from PTI)