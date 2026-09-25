SIR row puts three NDA allies on record seeking answers from ECI as Opposition presses Gyanesh Kumar

Questions over the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls have begun drawing calls for clarification from within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Union minister Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and a TDP leader separately stressing the need to address concerns and maintain public confidence in the poll process.

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Friday said the Election Commission should firmly present its position amid a political row over a report on differences within the poll panel. He said he did not intend to defend a constitutional body merely because he was part of the government, but argued that the Commission had a responsibility to address doubts among the public.

“Let me make it clear that as part of the government, I do not intend to defend what is a constitutional body. I am also not much worried about the allegations made by the opposition, which will always take a stand that suits it politically,” the Hajipur MP told reporters.

Paswan said the Commission need not respond to Opposition leaders but should clarify its position to the public. “If the people start losing trust in the electoral system, that will not augur well for democracy and, therefore, I think the Election Commission must come out with its clarification more forcefully. It need not respond to what Rahul Gandhi and his associates are saying. But it must dispel misgivings in the minds of the people,” he said.