'Desperate PM-HM duo' terrified of public anger: Cong slams govt 'crackdown' on protests against CEC

The Congress on Friday slammed the Modi government over the "crackdown" on protests organised by the party across the country, alleging that the "desperate PM-HM duo" is terrified of the growing public outrage at the manner in which the Election Commission (EC) has been forced to function in violation of all constitutional principles.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "frightened Modi government" has cracked down on protesters and detained Congress leaders and workers, young citizens, students and civil society activists at many places across the country.
"Today, citizens and Congress workers hit the streets demanding accountability over the capture of their fundamental right to vote and the Chief Election Commissioner's diabolical mischief," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"The desperate PM-HM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Home Minister Amit Shah) duo -- facing a countdown to its exit -- is terrified of growing public frustration, anger and outrage at the manner in which the Election Commission has been captured and forced to function in violation of all Constitutional principles and practices," he added.
Upping the ante over a row involving the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, the Congress attempted to march towards state election commission offices in various parts of the country on Friday, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's immediate arrest and removal from office, and an independent review of all decisions and changes in the voter lists made under him.
Several senior leaders, including the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, and workers were detained as police used barricades to stop them from marching towards the state election commission offices in various state capitals.
The protests come in the wake of a report in The Indian Express that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the SIR within the three-member EC by two of the three commissioners -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.
(With inputs from PTI)