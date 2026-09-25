'Desperate PM-HM duo' terrified of public anger: Cong slams govt 'crackdown' on protests against CEC

The Congress on Friday slammed the Modi government over the "crackdown" on protests organised by the party across the country, alleging that the "desperate PM-HM duo" is terrified of the growing public outrage at the manner in which the Election Commission (EC) has been forced to function in violation of all constitutional principles.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "frightened Modi government" has cracked down on protesters and detained Congress leaders and workers, young citizens, students and civil society activists at many places across the country.

"Today, citizens and Congress workers hit the streets demanding accountability over the capture of their fundamental right to vote and the Chief Election Commissioner's diabolical mischief," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The desperate PM-HM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Home Minister Amit Shah) duo -- facing a countdown to its exit -- is terrified of growing public frustration, anger and outrage at the manner in which the Election Commission has been captured and forced to function in violation of all Constitutional principles and practices," he added.