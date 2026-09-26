When Gyanesh Kumar was named accused in a suicide note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two decades ago, Gyanesh Kumar was in the eye of a storm in Keralam after being named in the suicide note of a Malaysian project officer. Amid protests against the CEC, his controversial Keralam tenure as the works secretary has resurfaced with senior CPM leader T M Thomas Isaac revisiting the case in a social media post.

Isaac, who was finance minister during the 2006-11 period, recalled that the then public works department (PWD) secretary Gyanesh Kumar was among the officials named in the suicide note of Malaysian official Lee Been Seen. Lee was in charge of the Keralam operations of PATI-BEL, a joint venture between Malaysian firm PATI and Bhageeratha Constructions for a road project in the state. In November 2006, Lee died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur allegedly after returning from Keralam.

According to Isaac’s account, Lee’s suicide note detailed allegations of corruption, mismanagement and harassment by PWD officials, with Gyanesh Kumar among those prominently named. The note also reportedly alleged that bribes had been demanded. The allegations led to a vigilance inquiry and Gyanesh Kumar was transferred out of the PWD before the end of 2006. He subsequently moved to the Union defence ministry. According to Isaac, Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure there helped him enter the good books of the BJP government.

Isaac claimed that the project, originally estimated at `216 crore, ultimately required at least `330 crore for completion. He linked the payment delays and alleged harassment of the contractor to Lee’s suicide, describing his death as a consequence of the treatment meted out to the company by government officials.

Isaac said the project was delayed primarily due to problems in land acquisition, with the contractor and PWD trading allegations over responsibility for the slow progress.