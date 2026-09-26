'Unanimous approval': Election Commission denies internal rift over SIR, streamlines notice process

The Election Commission on Saturday said its key decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had been taken with the "unanimous approval" of all three commissioners, rejecting suggestions of differences within the poll panel over the exercise.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi attended the Commission's meeting at Nirvachan Sadan on Saturday.

The statement came days after The Indian Express reported on September 23 that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections over several SIR-related decisions and orders, triggering a wider political row over the functioning of the poll panel.

The statement was the second from the poll panel on the issue. The earlier statement was issued on the day The Indian Express published its report. The report had also prompted opposition parties to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal and the scrapping of the SIR.

Addressing the issue, the Commission said a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or its IT division, but concerned the working of an officer on deputation to the ECI.

It said work redistribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Election Commissioners and that oversight of the IT division by the Deputy Election Commissioner was "never actually withdrawn".

The clarification relates to a reported dispute over the allocation of responsibilities within the Commission. Work redistribution orders issued by an officer had changed the allocation of some responsibilities, including those relating to the IT division, but Sandhu and Joshi raised objections to the arrangement. The Commission said those work redistribution orders were not implemented after orders from the two Commissioners.

The Commission also maintained that the Deputy Election Commissioner's oversight of the IT division was "never actually withdrawn", countering any suggestion that the restructuring had removed that oversight.