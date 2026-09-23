'Impeach Gyanesh Kumar to save democracy': Opposition closes ranks against CEC, calls for his arrest

Fired up by objections raised by election commissioners, opposition parties on Wednesday demanded the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and mounted a fierce attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of running the poll panel as a "one-man autocracy" and demanding his impeachment and arrest.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, said election commissioners sharing differing views in official deliberations showed the Election Commission was functioning democratically, and dismissed opposition allegations that it was "dictatorial."

Two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, red-flagged issues relating to the deletion of names under the SIR of electoral rolls and raised objections to the decision-making process 14 times in recent months, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Responding to the report, the Election Commission said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation in any institution, and that all its orders "are an outcome of the unanimous decisions of the full Commission in the past one year."

Opposition parties, already critical of the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, seized on the report to demand immediate impeachment proceedings against Kumar in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said: "The media reports saying that the election commissioners shared differing views in official deliberations is a reflection of pure democracy."

"If there is no communication and exchange of views among the election commissioners who conduct polls, the opposition parties would allege 'dictatorship' and call them 'yes men' of the government," he charged.

Rahul calls it treason, Congress: CEC is Shah's 'hatchet man'

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his "vote chori" charge against the Election Commission, calling it an act of treason and a crime against the people of India.

"The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served," Gandhi said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that on 24 April 2026, 73 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs had submitted a new Notice of Motion to the Secretary General seeking Kumar's removal.

"The Monsoon Session of Parliament has not yet been prorogued. Will the Hon'ble Rajya Sabha Chairman now decide on that pending Notice?" Kharge said, adding that the country would demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that Kumar had functioned as a "hatchet man" for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who he said was in turn the designated executor of the prime minister's wishes.

"What the CEC has been doing is with the full knowledge, support and, in fact, at the instigation of the PM and HM themselves. #Gyaneshgate has been orchestrated by G2. Of that there can be no doubt," he said.

Senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said there was no doubt that Kumar had no right to remain in office and must resign, calling it a serious example of "double bulldozer sarkar."

"An external bulldozer works against institutions and internal bulldozer is the CEC who has bulldozed his own organisation and his own colleagues and has hijacked the EC," Singhvi said.