EC says reported internal objections were routine, rejects questions over its functioning

The Election Commission on Wednesday defended its functioning amid a political storm over reported objections raised by two Election Commissioners to decisions related to electoral-roll revision, saying differences during internal deliberations were part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body.

The poll panel's response came after a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders they said were taken without their knowledge. The report triggered demands from several Opposition parties for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal and a probe into the functioning of the ECI.

Rejecting the suggestion that such objections indicated a breakdown in the Commission's functioning, the ECI said written notes, observations and technical suggestions were part of its "standard, ongoing practices" and constituted internal checks and balances intended to ensure legal compliance and safeguard voter rights.

"Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights," the Commission said, adding that differing views were part of the decision-making process before a final decision was taken.