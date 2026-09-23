Sanjay Raut says CEC Gyanesh Kumar ‘will go to jail’, demands his removal over SIR row

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even one per cent desire to save democracy, then Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked from the Union cabinet, Raut told reporters in New Delhi.

"Gyanesh Kumar should also be sacked and legal action should be taken against him. If Modi ji isn't taking action against Gyanesh Kumar, then I appeal to the President to sack the CEC," he said.

If the President doesn't do anything, then the Army chief should come forward to save democracy and the country, he stated.

The Rajya Sabha member also demanded that the judiciary should take cognisance of the media report.

Raut said the Election Commission of India (ECI) comprises three commissioners. Sukhbir Sindhu Sandhu and Vivek Joshi complained that they have taken 14 objections in 10 months, but they were ignored, especially in Form 6 of the SIR and other issues.

"Yet Gyanesh Kumar went ahead with it. A complaint was raised with the cabinet secretary, but no action was taken on it," Raut added.