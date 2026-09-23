EC differences ‘very serious’, Form 6 changes ‘illegal’, says former CEC OP Rawat

Former chief election commissioner OP Rawat on Wednesday termed the reported changes to statutory voter registration Form 6 “absolutely wrong and illegal” and described differences within the Election Commission as “very serious” and “unfortunate”.

Rawat was reacting to a news report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly objected to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge.

“This is an unfortunate situation. Such a thing has perhaps rarely happened in the Election Commission. I have also been there, but I saw that decisions were always taken unanimously,” Rawat, who served as CEC from January to December 2018, told PTI Videos.

According to the report, the two commissioners recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months on issues including voter registration and deletion, changes to Form 6 and centralisation of control over the electoral roll database.

Rawat said the objections over Form 6 were particularly serious as the commissioners had maintained that the statutory form could not be altered without amending the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

“What the election commissioners have said, that Form 6 was amended wrongly, that there is no provision for it in law, that their inputs were not taken and no meeting was held, is a very serious allegation. The way Form 6 has been amended is wrong. It is absolutely wrong and illegal,” he said.