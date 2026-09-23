Abhishek Banerjee seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, court-monitored probe into poll panel

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for a court-monitored probe into the functioning of the Election Commission, citing a media report that two election commissioners had objected to decisions related to the revision of electoral rolls.

Banerjee's demand came hours after a national daily reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which they said were taken without their knowledge.

"The CEC must be removed immediately and a court-monitored investigation ordered," Banerjee said in a social media post.

The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that "disenfranchising lakhs of voters to allegedly benefit one political party strikes at the very foundation of our democracy", and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

He also sought judicial scrutiny of concerns raised by opposition parties following the West Bengal Assembly elections.