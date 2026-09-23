‘Vote chori’ a ‘direct attack on Constitution’, BJP, RSS, EC committed ‘treason’: Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came amid a controversy over reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly raised concerns over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to reports, the two commissioners had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders issued by the poll panel, including those concerning deletion and restoration of voters, addition of new electors, appeals against electoral-roll decisions and the management of voter data.

The objections also reportedly covered changes to Form 6, used for voter registration, and aspects of the centralisation of electoral-roll data.

The Election Commission, however, on Wednesday said all its decisions, including those relating to the SIR, were unanimous and had the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

"All decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner," EC officials said.