If CEC knew of poll rigging and allowed it, it is treason: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was aware of any alleged manipulation of elections and allowed it to happen, it would amount to “treachery to the nation” and “an act of treason”.

Speaking to reporters at Nilambur in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Priyanka said those responsible for any such wrongdoing “have to be taken to task” following a proper investigation.

She said her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been repeatedly raising concerns over alleged “biases and injustice” in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“He has repeatedly highlighted multiple issues and now it is coming out in the news media as well that Election Commissioners themselves have highlighted some of the issues to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar,” she said.

Referring to reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, during the voter roll cleanup under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Priyanka said the matter was “extremely serious” for democracy.

“If there are no elections, where is democracy? And if the elections are unfair and are being rigged in any manner and the ECI is assisting in that, and the Election Commissioner is not only aware of it, but also allowing it to happen, then it is a very, very serious assault on democracy,” she said.

“It is actually treachery with the nation. It is an act of treason and whoever is doing it has to be taken to task,” she added.